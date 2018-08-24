Japanese teenager Ikee wins 5th gold medal at Asian Games

Japan's 4x100m medley relay team celebrate their gold medal during the swimming competition at the Asian Games in Jakarta on Thursday. Rikako Ikee is second from right.

Rikako Ikee is turning Jakarta's Asian Games pool into her own golden pond. Every time she dives into the water, she comes out with another medal.

The 18-year-old Ikee did it again Thursday, swimming the butterfly leg for the Japanese team that won the women's 4x100-meter medley relay.

The victory gave her a fifth gold and her seventh medal overall in Jakarta, leaving her in a tie for second in two of the most significant medal categories in the 67-year history of the region's biggest multi-sports event.

Only North Korean shooter So Gin Man has tallied more at one edition, winning a total of eight medals, including seven gold, at the 1982 Asian Games.

Ikee still has one more race to come on the sixth and final day of swimming.

"I feel a bit broken and my body aches," Ikee said. "I'm proud to be an Asian champion, but I want to achieve more."

Ikee may get her chance. She also won four medals at last week's Pan Pacs against m opposition from the United States, Canada and Australia and is surfacing as Japan's great hope for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Hong Kong and Singapore also won medals in the relay but only after China and South Korea, which initially finished second and third, were disqualified for leaving the blocks too early.

The relay victory was significant because it gave Japan the slimmest of leads over China in the sport's medal standings, which are important for both nations with the next Olympics taking place in Asia.

With six events remaining on the last night of swimming, Japan has 17 golds to China's 16. Only the tiny city-state of Singapore has broken the domination of those two countries in the pool this week, courtesy of Joseph Schooling's two titles.

The 100 butterfly Olympic champion wasn't at his best in the 50 fly but he found a way to get his hands on the wall first in 23.61 seconds, edging China's Wang Peng by 0.04.

"I think it's more like a controlled rage, all I was thinking about was trying to get my hips up and down as quick as I could, try not to spin, try not to slip too much. The rest, you can only hope for the best," he said.

Chinese backstroker Xu Jiayu was more animated than usual after he captured his fourth gold of the Games, winning the 200 in 1 minute, 53.99 seconds, then straddling the lane rope and raising his arms in the air in triumph before slamming his fists into the water.

Already a world champion for the 100 backstroke, he is shaping as one Asia's best Olympic hopes for Tokyo 2020. He has three backstroke titles in the meet, scooped up a bonus gold in the mixed relay and has a shot at one more in the men's medley relay.

China's Wang Jianjiahe beat the Asian Games record to win the women's 800 freestyle in 8:18.55, but Japan won the two other events decided Thursday.

Shinri Shioura beat his Japanese teammate Katsumi Nakamura by a fingernail to win the men's 100m freestyle gold in 48.71, with Nakamura clocked at 48.72, while Satomi Suzuki won the women's 50 breaststroke in 30.03 to collect her third gold in the Indonesian capital.

In other events, seven-time Olympian gymnast Oksana Chusovitina, 43, from Uzbekistan gymnast took silver in the vault, one-tenth of a point behind 16-year-old South Korean Yeo Seo-jeong.

Yeo, who was born 10 years after Chusovitina made her Olympic debut and won gold in the team event in '92 in Barcelona, won with 14.387 points.

Chusovitina, who won the vault at the 2002 Asian Games and took silver medals in the event at the 1994 and 2014 editions, is competing with the intention of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 - at 45.

At the other end of the spectrum, 15-year-old Shardul Vihan became India's youngest medalist in shooting at the Asian Games when he took silver in the double trap final behind Shin Hyun-woo of South Korea.

China continued to dominate the podium across co-host cities Jakarta and Palembang and its medal tally hit 116 - including 55 gold - after 153 finals.

That included golds in six of the day's first eight rowing finals.

The sequence of gold for China was broken by Uzbek pair Shakhboz Kholmurzaev and Shakhboz Abdujabborov, who took gold in double sculls, and the Vietnam crew of Ta Thanh Huyen, Luong Thi Thao, Ho Thi Ly and Pham Thi Thao in the lightweight women's quadruple sculls.

Four of the six wushu gold medals in the sanda discipline went to China as well, with Iran collecting the other two via Erfan Ahangarian in the 60-kilogram division and Mohsen Mohammadseifi winning the 70-kilogram class.

In the 145.5-kilometer (90-mile) road race, Kazakhstan rider Alexey Lutsenko left it late before surging to the finish in a desperate four-way sprint to edge Fumiyuko Beppu for gold in 3 hours, 25 minutes and 25 seconds.

Jacqueline Siu won Hong Kong's first gold medal of the games - and her first in four Asian Games - with victory in the individual dressage.

In the upset of the day, India lost in the kabaddi semifinals to Iran. The upset means there'll be a non-Indian gold medalist in kabaddi for the first time since the sport was introduced to the Asian Games program in 1990.

