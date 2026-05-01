Japanese tennis trailblazer Nishikori to retire at end of season

Japan's Kei Nishikori will retire at the end of the 2026 season

tennis

Japan's most decorated men's tennis player Kei Nishikori on Friday announced that he will retire at the end of the season, ending a career ravaged by injury.

The 36-year-old became the first Japanese player to reach a Grand Slam final at the 2014 U.S. Open, eventually losing to Croatia's Marin Cilic.

He was the first Japanese man to climb into the top 10 in the ATP world rankings, reaching a career high of number four, and won 12 titles on the tour. Nishikori also won bronze in the men's singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He has been dogged by injuries for years and said last month that he was "barely hanging on" in terms of his physical fitness.

Nishikori said Friday on social media that he was reluctantly calling it quits at the end of the 2026 season.

"To be honest, I still wish I could continue my playing career," he said. "Even so, looking back on everything up to this point, I can proudly say that I gave it my all."

Nishikori was born in western Japan and moved to Florida at the age of 14 to train at the IMG Academy. He began his professional career in 2007 and won his first ATP Tour title a year later at Delray Beach.

He produced the best season of his career in 2014, winning four ATP titles and reaching the final of the U.S. Open, where he upset then-world number one Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

"Reaching the ATP Tour, playing at the highest level of competition and maintaining a presence in the top 10 is something I am extremely proud of," he said in his social media post. "Whether in victory or defeat, the special atmosphere I felt in packed arenas is irreplaceable."

Nishikori last won a title at Brisbane in 2019. He is currently ranked No. 464 in the world and has been playing this season on the second-tier Challenger Tour.

"There were also times when I was overwhelmed by frustration and anxiety due to repeated injuries that prevented me from playing as I wanted," he said.

"Even so, my love for tennis and my belief that I could become a stronger player always brought me back to the court," he added. "I will cherish every moment of the remaining matches and fight to the very end."

© 2026 AFP