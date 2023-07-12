Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Cycling Tour de France
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen celebrates his fourth stage victory as he crosses the finish line ahead of Netherlands' Dylan Groenewegen, just behind Philipsen, and Germany's Phil Bauhaus, left, as he crosses the finish line to win the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 180 kilometers (112 miles) with start in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Moulins, France, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
cycling

Philipsen secures yet another sprint win at Tour de France; Vingegaard keeps yellow jersey

MOULINS, France

Belgian sprinter Jasper Philipsen posted his fourth stage win at this year's Tour de France on Wednesday, taking his career tally to six.

Even without the help of leadout man Mathieu van der Poel, the Alpecin–Deceuninck rider proved strongest in the frenetic last kilometer of Stage 11 from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins in central France.

With van der Poel not taking part in the sprint, Philipsen navigated his way through traffic at an average speed of 65.6 kmh (40.8 mph) in the last kilometer to join Mark Cavendish as the only active rider with at least four stage wins in a single Tour edition.

After Alexander Kristoff launched the sprint, Dylan Groenewegen countered with Philipsen in his wheel. The Belgian's power was too much to handle for Groenewegen, who had to be content with a runner-up finish. Phil Bauhaus completed the stage podium.

There were no major changes in the general classification: Jonas Vingegaard kept his 17-second lead over two-time champion Tadej Pogacar. Jai Hindley remained in third place, 2 minutes, 40 seconds off the pace.

