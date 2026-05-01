Javelin star Kitaguchi teams up with Czech legend Zelezny

Haruka Kitaguchi was Japan's big hope for the world athletics championships in Tokyo in 2025 but she failed to make the final

Japanese Olympic women's javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi has started training with Czech javelin legend Jan Zelezny, she said in an Instagram post on Friday.

"After our training camp in South Africa, I'm excited to announce that I have officially started working with true legend Jan Zelezny," Kitaguchi said in the post. "I am incredibly honored to begin this new chapter with him."

Kitaguchi, 28, moved to the Czech Republic in 2019 and began training with local coach David Sekerak.

Sekerak has since led her to the 2023 world title and the 2024 Olympic crown, together with two Diamond League titles.

Zelezny, 59, is a three-time Olympic javelin champion and still holds the world record with a throw of 98.48 metres, set in 1996.

The Czech Republic is also home to several other javelin legends including two-time Olympic winner and women's world record holder Barbora Spotakova.

Kitaguchi won gold at the 2023 world athletics championships in Budapest and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She was the host nation's main medal hope at the 2025 world championships in Tokyo but failed to reach the final.

An elbow injury restricted Kitaguchi to just two competitions in the build-up to the championships, and her best throw of 60.38 meters placed her 14th in qualifying.

Announcing her partnership with Zelezny, Kitaguchi said she was "looking forward to absorbing everything I can -- not just about javelin technique, but also the elite mentality it takes to succeed".

© 2026 AFP