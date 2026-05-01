 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Haruka Kitaguchi was Japan's big hope for the world athletics championships in Tokyo in 2025 but she failed to make the final Image: AFP/File
sports

Javelin star Kitaguchi teams up with Czech legend Zelezny

0 Comments
PRAGUE

Japanese Olympic women's javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi has started training with Czech javelin legend Jan Zelezny, she said in an Instagram post on Friday.

"After our training camp in South Africa, I'm excited to announce that I have officially started working with true legend Jan Zelezny," Kitaguchi said in the post. "I am incredibly honored to begin this new chapter with him."

Kitaguchi, 28, moved to the Czech Republic in 2019 and began training with local coach David Sekerak.

Sekerak has since led her to the 2023 world title and the 2024 Olympic crown, together with two Diamond League titles.

Zelezny, 59, is a three-time Olympic javelin champion and still holds the world record with a throw of 98.48 metres, set in 1996.

The Czech Republic is also home to several other javelin legends including two-time Olympic winner and women's world record holder Barbora Spotakova.

Kitaguchi won gold at the 2023 world athletics championships in Budapest and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She was the host nation's main medal hope at the 2025 world championships in Tokyo but failed to reach the final.

An elbow injury restricted Kitaguchi to just two competitions in the build-up to the championships, and her best throw of 60.38 meters placed her 14th in qualifying.

Announcing her partnership with Zelezny, Kitaguchi said she was "looking forward to absorbing everything I can -- not just about javelin technique, but also the elite mentality it takes to succeed".

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo