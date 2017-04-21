Japanese baseball results

Results of Japanese baseball games played on Thursday.

PACIFIC LEAGUE

Orix Buffaloes 8, Nippon Ham Fighters 4

SoftBank Hawks 4, Lotte Marines 0

CENTRAL LEAGUE

DeNA BayStars 5, Hiroshima Carp 3 (10 innings)

At Mazda Stadium, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo's sacrifice fly broke a 10th-inning tie as DeNA won back-to-back games for the first time this season. A night after dealing Hiroshima's powerful lineup its first shutout defeat, BayStars starter Shoichi Ino shut the Carp down for six innings before they tied it 3-3 in the seventh.

Chunichi Dragons 5, Hanshin Tigers 2

