Japanese baseball results

Results of Japanese baseball games played on Thursday.
PACIFIC LEAGUE
Orix Buffaloes 8, Nippon Ham Fighters 4
SoftBank Hawks 4, Lotte Marines 0
CENTRAL LEAGUE
DeNA BayStars 5, Hiroshima Carp 3 (10 innings)
At Mazda Stadium, Yoshitomo Tsutsugo's sacrifice fly broke a 10th-inning tie as DeNA won back-to-back games for the first time this season. A night after dealing Hiroshima's powerful lineup its first shutout defeat, BayStars starter Shoichi Ino shut the Carp down for six innings before they tied it 3-3 in the seventh.
Chunichi Dragons 5, Hanshin Tigers 2