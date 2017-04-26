Jeter, Bush win auction for Marlins

Former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter, seen in 2013, is a Florida resident who has long spoken of his desire to own an ML franchise eventually

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush are spearheading a consortium which made a successful bid for the Miami Marlins, U.S. media reports said on Tuesday.

The Jeter-Bush group tabled a $1.3 billion (1.19 billion euros) bid for the team owned by art tycoon Jeff Loria, which has been accepted, the Miami Herald reported.

Loria, a successful New York art dealer, purchased the Marlins in 2002 for $158 million. The terms of the consortium's bid have not been made public and neither party has formally confirmed the deal.

The Herald reported that the Jeter-led consortium is confident a deal will be finalised although it may take months to complete the purchase.

Any change of ownership would also need to be approved by Major League Baseball, something which could in theory take place at the league's next owners meeting set for May 16-18 in New York.

Bush, who ran a failed campaign for the Republican Presidential nomination at the 2016 US elections, is expected to head up running of the franchise.

His elder brother -- former U.S. President George W Bush -- was a one-time owner of the Texas Rangers baseball team.

Jeter meanwhile is a Florida resident who has long spoken of his desire to own an MLB franchise eventually.

