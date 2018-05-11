Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Paul Stastny of the Winnipeg Jets scores a goal against the Nashville Predators during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs in Nashville, Tennessee Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
nhl

Jets pummel Predators in game seven to reach NHL West finals

By Frederick Breedon
LOS ANGELES

Paul Stastny and Mark Scheifele scored twice each as the Winnipeg Jets routed the Nashville Predators 5-1 in game seven to book a spot in the NHL Western Conference finals against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Scheifele scored his league-leading 11th goal of the post-season into an empty net and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 21 of his 37 stops in the third period for the Jets who reached the Conference finals for the first time since the franchise moved from Atlanta after the 2010-11 NHL season.

"We had to go through a little adversity early in the season and then we hit our stride and have been playing with confidence ever since," said Jets forward Blake Wheeler.

"Our best games in this series were after tough losses. We knew if we came out and had a good start and take the crowd out of it, then we could make a game of it."

The Jets next face the red-hot expansion Golden Knights for a spot in the NHL Stanley Cup finals with game one of the best-of-seven series on Saturday night.

Wheeler had two assists on Thursday for the Jets, who jumped out to a 2-0 lead early which resulted in a rare first-period goaltending change for Predators in front of a crowd of 17,500 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Tyler Myers scored 8:41 into the first and then Stastny scored his first goal just two minutes later which chased the Predator's All-Star Pekka Rinne from the net.

Both goals were scored while the Jets players were standing partly below the goal line.

Rinne, who finished with just five saves on seven shots, was replaced by backup and fellow Finland native Juuse Saros.

"Two terrible goals. It felt like the puck was just finding a way (past me) but there are no excuses," said Rinne. "It is a huge disappointment. I feel responsible for the season ending. It is tough to swallow. I let my teammates down."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

