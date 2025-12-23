 Japan Today
Britain Premier League Soccer
Fulham's Raul Jimenez, left, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match between NottinghamForest and Fulham, in London, Monday Dec. 22, 2025. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
soccer

Jimenez converts another penalty to give Fulham win over Nottingham Forest

LONDON

A record-equalling first half penalty from Raul Jimenez gave Fulham a 1-0 win over lowly Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Monday.

The London side sought to avoid losing three consecutive home league games for only the second time since being promoted in 2022 and Jimenez’s precise strike from 12 meters ensured it avoided that fate in an uninspiring encounter.

An uneventful first half came to life seconds before halftime when Fulham was awarded a spot kick following a foul by Douglas Luiz on his fellow Brazilian Kevin.

Mexican striker Jimenez scored for the 11th time in 11 attempts to preserve his 100% conversion record in the league. Only one other player, Yaya Toure, has scored 11 out of 11 penalties in the competition.

“I like to have the pressure of the penalties,” Jimenez said. "I have never missed. I am really happy about that and I want to continue like that. If there are more penalties to come then I will be there."

Forest came more into the game at the start of the second half but Fulham had the best chances to score with Jimenez and Kevin both spurning good opportunities.

The result in the Premier League’s last match before Christmas lifted the Cottagers two places into 13th, equal on points with the teams above it, Brentford and Newcastle.

Forest remained in 17th, five points clear of the bottom three.

