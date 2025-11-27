JOC President Seiko Hashimoto focusing on athletes and world peace

By Fred Varcoe

Japan Olympic Committee President Seiko Hashimoto has taken aim at social media and the damage they can cause, specifically to high-performing athletes in the public eye.

“The environment in which the athletes are put is totally different today compared to what was the case in the past,” she told a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan on Wednesday. “When we talk about the mental health of the athletes, on the one hand they are being cheered and supported by many fans, but at the same time these days we have these very handy devices like cell phones on which information is exposed.”

“There is so much abuse and harassment occurring because of these devices. The athletes discover this information. They see it and they feel it. There is a lot of abusive language and harassment on social media, and this is impacting not only the athletes themselves, but those who are supporting the athletes, like the managers and coaches.”

Hashimoto says it’s vital to support the mental health of athletes in the face of such abuse. One of the ways they have tried – at this year’s World Athletics Championships – was to use AI, monitoring the platforms where the abuse occurs and informing the companies so abusive posts could be deleted.

“Of course, it’s not just limited to the world of sports,” Hashimoto said. “I think it’s true for all of society. And so the JOC would like to show that we are taking the initiative to try to resolve this issue.”

Those who watch sport, she added, should value the heroism and effort the athletes put in to try and succeed and not just focus on results. She could be talking about herself. Hashimoto has appeared in more Olympics – seven – than any other athlete except skier Noriaki Kasai. She was a speedskater in four straight Games from 1984 to 1994 and a cyclist in three (1988 to 1996), but picked up just one medal, a bronze in the 1,500 meters in Albertville in 1992. She did, however, collect a remarkable four gold medals at the 1990 Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, triumphing in the 500, 1,000, 1,500 and 3,000 meters. She also picked up a bronze medal for cycling in the 1994 Asian Games.

Hashimoto was first elected to the House of Councilors in 1995 and has had a varied political career as Minister in Charge of Women’s Empowerment, Vice-Minister for Hokkaido Development, Chair of the Education Committee, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Deputy Secretary-General of the Liberal-Democratic Party, Minister of State for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games and President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organizing Committee.

Hashimoto seemed like a safe pair of hands for the last two posts after scandals forced her predecessors out, but when pushed at the press conference, she glossed over the Olympic corruption scandals, claiming she could not say much as investigations are ongoing.

“There was a need to try to organize the necessary budget, the contracts, etc.,” she said. “And I think partially those incidents were related to the various efforts that were thought to be of good intentions. So, I think that is partly what happened. But still, it is a fact, I must admit, that something that should not have happened did happen. So this is a fact, and therefore, on the part of the JOC, we have to closely look into what has happened, investigate the details, and try to share this openly as much as possible and with that understanding proceed to whatever needs to be done.”

The scandal was a blow to the heart of Hokkaido native Hashimoto as the prospect of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics was destroyed, Sapporo voluntarily withdrawing from the race. Its next hope of hosting the Games will be in 2038, as the hosts for 2030 and 2034 have already been decided.

“There are citizens and people here in Japan who have not given up on the idea of bidding for the Winter Olympics,” she says. “We still have hope. I think, going forward, we have to try to bid for the Olympic Games in a totally different way.”

As a supporter of women’s issues, Hashimoto was also questioned on Japan’s gender gap and why Japan ranks a lowly 118th out or 146 countries on the Gender Gap Index. In part, she blames men.

“On one hand, it's important for women to take the initiative, but at the same time, I think there's a need to change the mindset of men,” she said. “Looking at the Gender Gap Index, there are several items that it covers, including education and health, and for these, Japan’s score is quite good. But then, you might ask, why is Japan’s ranking so low?”

“This can be attributed to the small number of female politicians and also the small number of women in executive positions who make decisions. There's an overwhelmingly small number of women in such positions who have their own opinions and can speak up. But, for the first time in history, Japan has a woman prime minister, and I have high expectations for Prime Minister Takaichi. From my politician’s point of view, I would like to continue to support her and work with her.”

When asked about what sports should be included in the Olympics and what should be left out, Hashimoto says she thinks about the athletes. “I have been an athlete myself, and so from that experience, I tend to think about the feelings of the athletes themselves. Imagine an athlete who is doing a certain sport, knowing that this time the sport is in, but next time in the next Games, it will be out. Think about what sort of mental impact this has on that athlete.”

“And I think this situation is difficult because, depending on where the host is, that continent or country or city tends to include those sports they are strong at and they eliminate those sports they are not very good at. Personally, I think that we should consider that and try to ensure continuity so that we can continue to enjoy certain sports or events. Every sport has a tradition and culture and it's important that the sport continues to be in the Games.”

Hashimoto says there have been discussions about moving some summer sports to the Winter Olympics. “But I don't think that that's an easy thing to do,” she says. “We need to fully discuss this before making any decision whatsoever and I believe that JOC should be deeply involved in these discussions.”

Hashimoto also believes that sport can change the world. “The world is facing a number of global challenges,” she says. “How we try to convert the power of sports into the power of society and try to contribute to resolving these global issues is something that I would like to think about.”

The JOC president recalled taking part in the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia, in 1984, only to see the country suffer a terrible war soon after. “This is the origin of my deep commitment to peace,” she said. “As JOC president, I believe I should try to work so that the value of sports can be used for world peace.”

© Japan Today