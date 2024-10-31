Johnson the inspiration for England's Itoje as All Blacks lie in wait

rugby union

Maro Itoje may be set to exceed World Cup-winning captain Martin Johnson's tally of 84 England caps against New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday, but he also wants to match his fellow lock's trophy haul as well.

The only time England have won the men's World Cup was when Johnson led the team to glory in Australia back in 2003.

And for 29-year-old Itoje, a member of the England side beaten by South Africa in the 2019 final in Japan, team glory matters more than individual honours.

"The big thing is not just about racking up caps, racking up appearances for England," Itoje told reporters on Wednesday. "What Martin Johnson did was win.

"He won Six Nations, big games against southern hemisphere teams. While I've also done that in my career, there's more to come. Him and some of the other guys in yesteryear set the standard in terms of winning.

"I don't want to just get to a high number of caps and for it to look good on my rugby CV. I want to be part of winning England teams."

England were twice defeated by the All Blacks during a two-test tour of New Zealand in July, going down 16-15 and 24-17,

"The growth of this team will be turning those tight losses into wins and hopefully bigger wins down in the future," said Itoje.

Meanwhile, the Saracens star is confident England's squad morale will be maintained despite the decision to award a limited number of enhanced player contracts.

Itoje is one of 17 players who now have a fixed deal worth some £160,000 ($207,774) per year as part of a new agreement between England's governing Rugby Football Union and the 10 Premiership clubs.

It also allows England coach Steve Borthwick to have the last word on all medical matters relating to those players, including the timing of any surgery they may require.

Those without an enhanced contract will receive a match fee of £23,000 dependent upon their selection, thereby creating a two-tier system within Borthwick's squad.

Ben Spencer, Will Stuart and Chandler Cunningham-South are three starters in England's run-on 15 for Saturday's opening November international against New Zealand who are without a contract.

But Itoje says all those with a new deal are well aware their contracts won't be renewed if they under-perform, while the availability of up to eight further elite player squad contracts provide an incentive for the rest of the side.

"Steve has set the tone," he explained. "He said whether you have one of these or not, his job is to pick the best 23 or 15 to represent England and to do the job on Saturday.

"The aspiration will be to get a contract, but these things are changing. Just because you have a set of players for one season doesn't mean that they are going to be there for the next season and the season beyond. These things are fluid."

