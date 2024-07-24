 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
"I am really optimistic about the direction of the team," Eddie Jones said at a news conference in Tokyo Image: AFP
rugby union

Jones 'optimistic' about young Japan team despite three defeats

1 Comment
TOKYO

Eddie Jones said Tuesday he was "really optimistic" about Japan's young team, despite losing all three tests since he took charge for a second time in January.

"A tough start. It's always tough to start with losses. But I am really optimistic about the direction of the team," Jones, 64, told reporters.

"I know everyone is disappointed. I'm disappointed with the results but I'm not disappointed with the direction of the team," the former England and Australia coach said in Tokyo.

The comments were the Australian's first since Italy thrashed Japan 42-14 in Sapporo on Sunday and they were beaten 25-23 by Georgia the week before, after having a player sent off.

Those results followed a 52-17 drubbing in Tokyo by England -- featuring some of the players Jones coached to the 2019 World Cup final before being fired in 2022.

"We knew that post the World Cup (Japan) had an old team, and we knew we had to change the team," Jones said.

"Changing the team means you bring in younger players and they just need time, they need guidance and they need patience," he added.

Jones's first stint in charge of Japan saw him lead the Brave Blossoms to a historic win over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup in England, inspiring the movie "The Brighton Miracle".

Japan's next games will be in the new-look Pacific Nations Cup, which starts in August.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

If you employ a dud, you get dud results.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog