Jones changes six for Japan's rugby clash with France

rugby union

Eddie Jones has made six changes to the Japan side to face France in Paris on Saturday.

Among the backs scrum-half Naoto Saito, who plays for French Top 14 champions Toulouse, center Siosaia Fifita and winger Tomoki Osada come in for Shinobu Fujiwara, Nicholas McCurran and Yoshitaka Yazaki from October's 64-19 drubbing by New Zealand.

In the forwards, flanker Kanji Shimokawa, lock Epineri Uluiviti and hooker Mamoru Harada replace Amato Fakatava, Sanaila Waqa and Atsushi Sakate for Saturday's game at the Stade de France.

No 8 Tevita Tatafu, who also plays club rugby in France but for Bordeaux-Begles, is named on the bench as experienced fly-half Harumichi Tatekawa continues to captain the side.

After facing France, Japan play Uruguay on November 16 and England eight days later.

Japan (15-1)

Malo Tuitama; Jone Naikabula, Dylan Riley, Siosaia Fifita, Tomoki Osada; Harumichi Tatekawa (capt), Naoto Saito; Faula Makisi, Kazuki Himeno, Kanji Shimokawa; Warner Dearns, Epineri Uluiviti; Shuhei Takeuchi, Mamoru Harada, Takato Okabe

Replacements: Kenta Masuoka, Yukio Morikawa, Keijiro Tamefusa, Amato Fakatava, Tevita Tatafu, Shinobu Fujiwara, Yusuke Kajimura, Takuro Matsunaga

Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

