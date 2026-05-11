Jorge Martin wins French MotoGP and Ogura ends Japan's drought

Jorge Martin celebrates his first MotoGP win of the season

motorcycle racing

Jorge Martin overtook MotoGP championship leader Marco Bezzecchi on the penultimate lap to win the French Grand Prix on Sunday, while Ai Ogura secured Japan's first podium finish for 14 years.

Italian rider Bezzecchi seemed to be heading for his fourth win of a season which is only five races old when Spaniard Martin nipped in front of him on the 26th lap of 27.

The Spaniard, world champion in 2024, stood up in his saddle with his arms aloft as his crossed the line to record his first victory of the season.

Ogura finished third to become the first Japanese rider to finish on a MotoGP podium since Katsuyuki Nakasuga at the Valencia Grand Prix in 2012.

Martin's performance cut the lead on his Aprilia teammate Bezzecchi in the championship standings to a single point after he picked up additional points by winning the sprint race on Saturday.

"I rode a great race," Martin said.

Bezzecchi was gracious in defeat. "It was a very tough race.. and I knew it wasn't the strongest today. So I am very happy (with the result)," the Italian said.

Ogura's first podium of his career after a gutsy ride moves the 25-year-old Trackhouse rider up to fifth place in the riders' standings.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Ducati missed the main race after suffering a fractured foot during Saturday's sprint and underwent surgery in Madrid Sunday that will also rule him out of next week's Catalan GP.

© 2026 AFP