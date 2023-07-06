Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jamie Joseph will step down as Japan head coach after this year's Rugby World Cup, local media reported Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Joseph to step down as Japan coach after Rugby World Cup: reports

0 Comments
TOKYO

Jamie Joseph has announced plans to step down as Japan head coach after this year's Rugby World Cup, local media reported.

The New Zealander led the Brave Blossoms to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time on home soil four years ago and will coach the team again at this year's tournament in France.

But that will mark the end of his seven-and-a-half years in charge, local media reported at the team's training camp in southern Japan on Wednesday.

"I think it's a good time for me to step away," Joseph was quoted as saying, adding that his top priority was to prepare for the World Cup.

Joseph was in the frame to take over as All Blacks head coach but was beaten to the job by Scott Robertson in March.

He has been linked to club sides in Japan's domestic league but told AFP last month that "anything is possible" for him after the World Cup.

Japan have been drawn in Pool D with England, Argentina, Samoa and Chile. Joseph is aiming to reach at least the quarterfinals after leading Japan to their best-ever World Cup performance in 2019.

The 53-year-old took over from Eddie Jones following the 2015 World Cup.

He previously coached the Highlanders in his native New Zealand, leading them to the Super Rugby title in 2015.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog