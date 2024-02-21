Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Liverpool's Diogo Jota is carried off the pitch on a stretcher after getting injured during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
soccer

Jota out for months, says Klopp, as Liverpool's injury crisis deepens

LIVERPOOL, England

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will be missing for months because of injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday.

The Portugal international hurt his right knee in the first half of Liverpool's 4-1 win at Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

“We have Diogo with a knee issue ruled out — it will obviously take months,” Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's home match against Luton on Wednesday.

The injury potentially threatens Jota's involvement in the European Championship in Germany starting in June.

Liverpool’s injury crisis has deepened, with nine senior players unavailable heading into a key period of the season that includes the English League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Klopp didn't give a return date for injured pair Curtis Jones or Alisson Becker and he described Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai as “longer term” problems. Striker Darwin Nunez was replaced at halftime against Brentford as a precaution.

