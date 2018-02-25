Ono wins 73-kg Grand Slam title for 1st victory since Rio Games

judo

Shohei Ono scored an ippon against rival Rustam Orujov of Azerbaijan in the men's 73-kilogram final at the Dusseldorf Judo Grand Slam on Saturday to claim his first victory since winning the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ono showed his prowess throughout the six bouts and was joined by compatriot Yoko Ono, who executed a submission hold in the women's 70-kg final to add to Japan's gold medal haul on the second day of action at the ISS Dome.

In a mirror rematch of the Rio final, two-time world champion Ono beat Orujov, getting the same result against the Azerbaijani from the Summer Games. He deployed his signature leg sweeping techniques effectively from the first round.

Yoko Ono continued her Grand Slam run by pinning Croatia's Barbara Matic for an ippon to earn her second title since the Tokyo Grand Slam in December. Japan's Saki Niizoe placed fifth.

In the women's 63-kg, Megumi Tsugane was defeated by world No. 16 Andreja Leski of Slovakia with a waza-ari point and settled for silver.

Iranian Saeid Mollaei beat France's Alpha Oumar Djalo with an ippon for the men's 81-kg title.

After wins by Ryuju Nagayama, Ai Shishime and Kenzo Tagawa on Friday, Japan has outdistanced the competition in Dusseldorf with five golds.

