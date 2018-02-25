Newsletter Signup Register / Login
judo

Ono wins 73-kg Grand Slam title for 1st victory since Rio Games

0 Comments
DUSSELDORF, Germany

Shohei Ono scored an ippon against rival Rustam Orujov of Azerbaijan in the men's 73-kilogram final at the Dusseldorf Judo Grand Slam on Saturday to claim his first victory since winning the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Ono showed his prowess throughout the six bouts and was joined by compatriot Yoko Ono, who executed a submission hold in the women's 70-kg final to add to Japan's gold medal haul on the second day of action at the ISS Dome.

In a mirror rematch of the Rio final, two-time world champion Ono beat Orujov, getting the same result against the Azerbaijani from the Summer Games. He deployed his signature leg sweeping techniques effectively from the first round.

Yoko Ono continued her Grand Slam run by pinning Croatia's Barbara Matic for an ippon to earn her second title since the Tokyo Grand Slam in December. Japan's Saki Niizoe placed fifth.

In the women's 63-kg, Megumi Tsugane was defeated by world No. 16 Andreja Leski of Slovakia with a waza-ari point and settled for silver.

Iranian Saeid Mollaei beat France's Alpha Oumar Djalo with an ippon for the men's 81-kg title.

After wins by Ryuju Nagayama, Ai Shishime and Kenzo Tagawa on Friday, Japan has outdistanced the competition in Dusseldorf with five golds.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

It’s a Long Way to the Top: Starting a Band in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30min oil massage upgrade!

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Shopping

Nishiki Market

GaijinPot Travel

Assistant Language Teachers in Japan Should Rise Above the Acronym

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Smart Aging: 4 Ways Tengenji Solaria Clinic Makes This Possible

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Make a Career of Translating your Favorite Japanese Manga, Movies, TV and more with JVTA

GaijinPot Blog