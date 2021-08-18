Tokyo Grand Slam judo not to be held over COVID-19 concerns

judo

Judo's Tokyo Grand Slam originally planned for Dec 3-5 will not be held, multiple sources told Kyodo News on Tuesday, citing expected low participation from overseas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meet, one of the higher-ranked tournaments in the International Judo Federation's World Tour, was canceled last year over virus concerns and it will not take place for the second straight year.

It would have been the first international judo tournament to be held in Japan after the games' host won a record nine gold medals over the summer.

