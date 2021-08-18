Newsletter Signup Register / Login
judo

Tokyo Grand Slam judo not to be held over COVID-19 concerns

0 Comments
TOKYO

Judo's Tokyo Grand Slam originally planned for Dec 3-5 will not be held, multiple sources told Kyodo News on Tuesday, citing expected low participation from overseas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meet, one of the higher-ranked tournaments in the International Judo Federation's World Tour, was canceled last year over virus concerns and it will not take place for the second straight year.

It would have been the first international judo tournament to be held in Japan after the games' host won a record nine gold medals over the summer.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog