Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jumpei Furuya's win Japan means have now completed their third straight triathlon double at the Asian Games Photo: AFP
asian games

Japan clinches triathlon double

0 Comments
By Mohd Rasfan
PALEMBANG, Indonesia

Jumpei Furuya extended Japan's Asian Games triathlon winning streak on Saturday as the 2020 Olympics hosts neared their record total of gold medals on the last day of full competition.

The 27-year-old completed the Olympic-distance course in Palembang, where he won last year's Asian title, in 1hr 49min 43sec, 55 seconds ahead of Kazakhstan's Ayan Beisenbayev with Li Mingxu of China third.

After Yuko Takahashi won the women's race on Friday, Japan have now completed their third straight triathlon double, as well as the inaugural mixed title in 2014.

Sunday's mixed race in the swimming, biking and running event will be the 465th and final gold medal at the 18th Asian Games, rounding off two weeks of competition in 40 sports in Indonesia.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi