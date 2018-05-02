Upton's walk-off single puts Angels past Orioles 3-2

Los Angeles Angels' Andrelton Simmons, left, is congratulated by Luis Valbuena, right, after Simmons scored from second on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday in Anaheim, Calif.

baseball

Justin Upton hit a walk-off single with the bases loaded, and the Los Angeles Angels blew a two-run lead in the ninth inning before snapping a four-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Martin Maldonado and Ian Kinsler delivered one-out singles in the ninth against Brad Brach (0-1) before Mike Trout drew his fourth walk to load the bases. Upton, who had gone 0 for 3 after Trout's three previous walks, lined a clean single to left.

Nick Tropeano pitched scoreless one-hit ball into the seventh inning for Los Angeles, but was denied a victory when Cam Bedrosian (1-0) blew his second save in three chances this season.

Manny Machado had a run-scoring double before Adam Jones delivered the tying RBI single off Bedrosian, who struggled in place of injured closer Keynan Middleton .

Luis Valbuena also homered for the Angels, who picked up just their second home victory in 10 games since April 8.

Machado had two hits and a key throwing error for the Orioles, who have lost seven of nine.

Shohei Ohtani went 1 for 4 with a sharp fourth-inning double, getting a hit for the 11th time in 12 games as the Angels' designated hitter. The two-way rookie sensation's next pitching start has been pushed back until at least this weekend.

Alex Cobb pitched six solid innings of seven-hit ball for Baltimore, but the Angels abruptly opened the scoring after Andrelton Simmons' two-out double in the sixth. Machado apparently was trying to double up Simmons at second base when he winged a high throw over the bag, and Simmons started running while the ball bounced all the way out of play near the Orioles' dugout, allowing him to score.

Tropeano left to an ovation after retiring 13 of his final 14 batters.

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/tags/MLBbaseball

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.