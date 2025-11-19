Japan boosts World Cup confidence with 3-0 win over Bolivia

Japan's Daichi Kamada scored in a friendly against Bolivia in Tokyo on Tuesday

soccer

Coach Hajime Moriyasu said Japan will head into next year confident they can make an impact at the World Cup after cruising past Bolivia 3-0 in a friendly on Tuesday.

Moriyasu's side picked up their third straight friendly win, including a first victory over Brazil, to end the year on a high at Japan's National Stadium.

It was also their second successive clean sheet following Friday's 2-0 win over Ghana.

Moriyasu said he believes Japan is building momentum heading towards the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"The work we have done this year meant we were able to keep a clean sheet," said Moriyasu, who was taking charge of Japan for the 100th time. "It doesn't matter who we're playing against, it's up to us play our game and go in search of goals.

"Winning today gives us confidence and sets us up for the challenge of next year."

An early goal from Crystal Palace's Daichi Kamada set Japan on their way before second-half strikes from substitutes Shuto Machino and Keito Nakamura made the game safe.

Japan were able to win despite Moriyasu making seven changes from the team that started against Ghana.

"This game showed that we can win whoever is in the team and whether the game is going our way or not," he said.

Kamada, who has yet to score for his club this season, struck with a sweet left-foot finish in the fifth minute.

"I was playing in midfield today but I was told to try to get into scoring positions," the 29-year-old said. "It was a good cross that came in and I was able to put it away."

Machino put Japan two ahead just minutes after coming off the bench, turning home Nakamura's cross from close range.

Nakamura added another after making space for a shot with some deft footwork inside the Bolivia box.

Bolivia also have a chance to qualify for the World Cup and will compete in an intercontinental playoff in March, after finishing seventh in South American qualifying.

Coach Oscar Villegas admitted that his team had been outclassed by Japan.

"Japan put us under pressure in the build-up," he said. "We wanted to stop them breaking through our lines but it was difficult, as they also showed against Brazil."

© 2025 AFP