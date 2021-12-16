Kamada hits winner as 10-man Frankfurt win at Gladbach

soccer

Japan forward Daichi Kamada scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season to give Eintracht Frankfurt a 3-2 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wednesday following a flurry of second-half goals.

The attacking midfielder hit the superb winner, beating the back-tracking Gladbach defense with his first touch and tucking his finish into the far corner under pressure.

The goal, his first in Germany's top flight this campaign after scoring three times in six Europa League group-stage games, came after a frantic start to the second-half with three goals in five minutes.

Frankfurt then played the last 20 minutes a man down at Borussia Park after Brazilian defender Tuta was sent off for a second booking for fouling Marcus Thuram.

Frankfurt are just two points from a top four place after backing up Sunday's 5-2 home drubbing of third-placed Leverkusen with another impressive victory.

In contrast, Gladbach have lost their last four league games.

They took an early lead when midfielder Florian Neuhaus hit the back of the net.

Frankfurt equalised out of nothing just before half-time when their Colombia forward Rafael Borre finished off a lightning counter-attack.

The game burst into life just after the break when Frankfurt's Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, who also scored against Leverkusen last Sunday, put Frankfurt 2-1 up, crashing in his shot off the underside of the crossbar.

Four minutes later, Gladbach defender Ramy Bensebaini converted a penalty after Kouadio Kone was brought down in the area, only for Frankfurt to immediately retake the lead when Kamada hit the winner after an exchange passes with Borre.

Later, second-placed Borussia Dortmund host bottom side Greuther Fuerth looking to trim Bayern Munich's nine-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table after the defending champions hammered Stuttgart 5-0 on Tuesday.

