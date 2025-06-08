Kamiji, Oda claim wheelchair singles titles at French Open

Japan's Yui Kamiji poses with the trophy after winning the women's wheelchair singles final of the French Tennis Open against Netherlands' Aniek Van Koot at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, on Saturday.

tennis

Top-ranked Yui Kamiji of Japan won a fifth wheelchair singles title at the French Open by beating second-seeded Aniek Van Koot on Saturday.

Kamiji won 6-2, 6-2 in the women's final on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

On a successful day for Japan, top-seeded Tokito Oda later secured the men's title by defeating Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-4, 7-6 (6).

It was the 72nd meeting between Kamiji and her Dutch rival, and their 20th at a Grand Slam tournament. Kamiji extended her winning record to 51-21.

Kamiji has now won 10 Grand Slam singles titles. She also won the US Open in 2014 and 2017, and the Australian Open in 2017, 2020 and 2025.

