Japan's Yui Kamiji poses with the trophy after winning the women's wheelchair singles final of the French Tennis Open against Netherlands' Aniek Van Koot at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, on Saturday. Image: AP/Christophe Ena
tennis

Kamiji, Oda claim wheelchair singles titles at French Open

PARIS

Top-ranked Yui Kamiji of Japan won a fifth wheelchair singles title at the French Open by beating second-seeded Aniek Van Koot on Saturday.

Kamiji won 6-2, 6-2 in the women's final on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

On a successful day for Japan, top-seeded Tokito Oda later secured the men's title by defeating Alfie Hewett of Britain 6-4, 7-6 (6).

It was the 72nd meeting between Kamiji and her Dutch rival, and their 20th at a Grand Slam tournament. Kamiji extended her winning record to 51-21.

Kamiji has now won 10 Grand Slam singles titles. She also won the US Open in 2014 and 2017, and the Australian Open in 2017, 2020 and 2025.

