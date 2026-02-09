Kamindu heroics steer Sri Lanka past Ireland in T20 World Cup

cricket

Sri Lanka's 11th-hour call to draft in Kamindu Mendis proved a masterstroke as the all-rounder produced a match turning cameo to set up a 20-run win over Ireland in their T20 World Cup opener at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Kamindu's blistering 44 off 19 balls with four fours and two sixes gave Sri Lanka the late thrust they badly needed to post 163.

The spin trio of Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dunith Wellalage then ran through the Irish middle order, sharing seven wickets to seal a comfortable victory.

"I just wanted to score a few boundaries and put a partnership with Kusal Mendis," said Kamindu.

"Kusal was outstanding today. He deserves a lot of credit. We wanted someone to bat through the innings.

"They played well during the run chase until the 15th over. We had to keep our calm and we knew they had to take risks and we bowled well towards the end."

Hasaranga claimed three wickets to take his World Cup tally to 40, second only to Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who has 50.

There were anxious moments when the leg-spinner, who has a history with hamstring injuries, limped off after his second over.

Though he returned to complete his quota, he moved gingerly, raising question marks over his fitness for the rest of the campaign.

Sri Lanka's innings had been stuck in first gear until Kamindu strode in with the scoreboard reading 86 for four in the 14th over, boundaries having dried up against Ireland's spinners.

The left-hander broke a 57-ball boundary drought with a cheeky reverse sweep and then went into overdrive, plundering 21 runs in the 17th over to wrestle back the momentum.

With Kusal Mendis playing the sheet anchor role in an unbeaten half-century, Sri Lanka found a competitive total from what had looked a below-par platform.

Ireland were marshalled by left-arm spinner George Dockrell, who returned a miserly spell of 2-17.

A 49-run stand between Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector for the third wicket kept Ireland in the hunt.

From a promising 105 for two, Ireland lost their way and folded for 143 in 19.5 overs with Matheesha Pathirana cleaning up with two wickets in the final over.

"They got 15 runs too many," said Ireland captain Paul Sterling. "Bit sloppy in the field and we have plenty of work to do before the next game.

"We were confident with plenty of wickets in hand, but Sri Lanka held their nerve. Spin is a challenge for us. It wasn't coming onto the bat as much as we expected. Spin I believe is going to play a big role in this tournament."

Former champions Sri Lanka are co-hosting the 20 nation showpiece alongside defending champions India.

