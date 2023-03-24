Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Harry Kane became England's all-time top goalscorer on 54 after scoring against Italy on Thursday Photo: AFP
soccer

Kane breaks England all-time goal record

NAPLES

Harry Kane broke England's all-time goalscoring record with his 54th international goal in Thursday's Euro 2024 qualifying opener against Italy.

The Tottenham striker banished memories of his crucial penalty miss in England's World Cup quarter-final defeat by France in December by smashing home a spot-kick just before half-time to give the visitors a 2-0 lead in Naples.

On his 81st international appearance, the England captain moves clear of Wayne Rooney's tally of 53 goals for the Three Lions.

Kane also surpassed Jimmy Greaves' previous record of 266 to become Tottenham's top scorer in February.

The 29-year-old scored his first senior international goal just seconds into his debut as a Wembley substitute against Lithuania in March 2015.

He was named as Gareth Southgate's skipper ahead of the 2018 World Cup and led his country to the semi-finals, bagging the Golden Boot with six goals in Russia.

Four more goals at Euro 2020 helped England reach a first major final since 1966.

Kane's two goals at the 2022 World Cup saw him move ahead of Gary Lineker as England's top scorer at major tournaments with 12.

However, a career laden with personal milestones is still lacking collective glory.

Kane is yet to win a major trophy for club or country.

As well as the near-misses for England, he was on the losing side when Tottenham reached the Champions League final for the first time in their history in 2019, going down 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.

His future at club level is again a source of speculation with just over one year left to run on his contract amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

