Kane extends England goals record in 2-0 win over Ukraine

Englands' Harry Kane, left, makes an attempt to score past Ukraine's goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin during the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between England and Ukraine at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

soccer

By JAMES ROBSON

Presented with a golden boot before kickoff, Harry Kane's golden touch continued for England on Sunday as he struck a record-extending 55th goal for his country.

The Tottenham striker had already surpassed Wayne Rooney as the Three Lions' outright leading scorer with his penalty in Thursday's 2-1 win against Italy in Naples.

Back at Wembley, he got the chance to celebrate in front of his home fans with another goal in England's 2-0 win against Ukraine in the qualifiers for the European Championship.

Kane struck in the 37th minute, converting Bukayo Saka's cross to the far post.

Saka then got on the scoresheet himself three minutes later when turning on the edge of the area and curling a shot into the top corner.

With that England effectively secured the victory and ensured a 100% start to its bid to reach Euro 2024 in an impressive response to the disappointment of being eliminated from last year's World Cup at the quarterfinals stage.

Kane, whose penalty miss in the 2-1 loss to France proved so costly in Qatar, has also proven there is no hangover from one of the most painful moments of his career.

PORTUGAL 6, LUXEMBOURG 0

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice to lead a 6-0 rout of Luxembourg as the Portugal star added to his records for international goals and appearances on Sunday.

The double from Ronaldo, the all-time scoring leader in men’s soccer, took his career tally for Portugal to 122 goals in the 198th game for his country.

The 38-year-old Ronaldo opened the scoring and netted his team's fourth goal just after the half-hour mark as the 2016 champions easily beat the outplayed hosts.

João Félix, Bernardo Silva, and substitutes Otavio and Rafael Leão added goals for Portugal.

The comfortable win comes three days after Ronaldo became the most-capped player in men’s international soccer when he scored twice in his 197th appearance to help beat Liechtenstein 4-0 in the debut of coach Roberto Martínez.

Ronaldo’s place as Portugal’s unquestioned leader has been restored under the Spanish coach, who joined Portugal after finishing his long stint in charge of Belgium following the World Cup.

Ronaldo hit the low point of his spectacular career in Qatar when former coach Fernando Santos benched him for Portugal’s knockout games, including a quarterfinals loss to Morocco. His falling out with Santos came amid his break with Manchester United, before he made his surprising move to the Saudi Arabian league.

He has now scored braces in back-to-back starts, albeit against European minnows.

Portugal leads Group J with six points. Slovakia is next with four points after its 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, which has three.

Iceland also has three points after it crushed Liechtenstein 7-0. Aaron Gunnarsson scored three times for Iceland.

ITALY 2, MALTA 0

Argentina-born striker Mateo Retegui is fast becoming the center forward Italy has been sorely lacking.

Retegui scored again in Italy’s 2-0 win over Malta to make it two goals in as many matches as the defending champion recorded its first win in European Championship qualifying.

The 23-year-old Retegui had scored on his international debut on Thursday, in a 2-1 loss at home to England in a rematch of the Euro 2020 final, which Italy won on penalties.

Retegui became the first Italy player to score in his first two competitive international matches in nearly 55 years.

Italy was looking to kickstart its campaign after losing a European Championship qualifier for the first time since 2006.

Coach Roberto Mancini made eight chances from that loss to England.

Italy was without injured forward Ciro Immobile and its problems up front continued when Wilfried Gnonto went off with an ankle problem midway through the first half.

It was already 1-0 up by then, however, as Retegui had headed in Sandro Tonali's corner in the 15th minute.

The Azzurri doubled their tally in the 27th when Matteo Pessina tapped in a low cross from Emerson.

Gianluca Scamacca almost scored an acrobatic third in the 69th but his overhead kick was well saved by Malta goalkeeper Henry Bonello.

