Kane will break all goalscoring records, says Conte

England captain Harry Kane will end his career as record goalscorer for Tottenham, his country and the Premier League, club manager Antonio Conte says

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will have beaten every goalscoring record by the time he retires, according to the club's manager Antonio Conte.

The 29-year-old England captain needs just three more goals to become Spurs all-time record scorer after his brace in Wednesday's 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace.

The double -- which took Kane's tally to 15 in the Premier League this season -- moved him on to 264 goals, two shy of the late Jimmy Greaves' tally.

Kane has 198 Premier League goals to his credit, with only Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) ahead of him.

"I think to speak about Harry, I think a bit that we waste time to explain about the type of player that he is," said Conte after Spurs' first victory since the Premier League resumed following the World Cup break.

"I repeat, we are talking about a really world-class striker and he's going to beat every record with the goals."

Conte says his belief that Kane will set new milestones is based on what a strong character he is.

Kane has had to bounce back after his missed penalty in the World Cup quarter-final with France saw the French prevail 2-1. If he had converted it he would also have become England's record goalscorer.

He had made no mistake with the first spot kick, striking it past Spurs team-mate Hugo Lloris to equal Wayne Rooney's record of 53 goals.

"For us he's an important point of reference, not only for the goal but also on the pitch and with Hugo (Lloris) our captain," said Conte.

"Especially in the difficult moments, Harry, you know that he is ready to fight, ready to help the team-mates, ready to solve the situation with a goal, with an assist.

"To continue this way, to face every situation positive or negative, always with a great spirit, great character, to overcome the difficulty I think in this period and also before the start of the World Cup."

Tottenham's victory puts them just two points off fourth-placed Manchester United, though the latter have a game in hand.

Kane could potentially break the Tottenham record this weekend in their FA Cup third round home tie against Portsmouth.

However, Conte may want to rest him as the club's next league match is on Sunday week at home to north London rivals and table toppers Arsenal.

