Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland returns the ball to Daria Kasatkina of Russia during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
tennis

Kasatkina slows Radwanska comeback in Dubai first round

0 Comments
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Former champion Agnieszka Radwanska lost in the first round of the Dubai Championships for the first time in nine years on Monday.

Daria Kasatkina of Russia beat Radwanska 7-5, 6-4 in two hours.

Radwanska, who reached No. 2 in the rankings in 2012 after winning in Dubai and finishing runner-up at the Wimbledon, endured a frustrating 2017 after a foot injury and a virus scare. Not until the end of the year did she feel healthy.

Also, eighth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France was dismissed by Japanese wild card Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-2.

There was no issues for seventh-seeded Johanna Konta, who beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6 (2), 6-2 and will play another Russian next, Kasatkina.

Elena Vesnina of Russia topped Peng Shuai of China 6-4 7-5 and lined up French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who has a bye into the second round.

Radwanska lost the decisive break in the 11th game of the first set from 40-15 up.

Kasatkina broke the Pole twice more to lead 3-0 but Radwanska came back to level. She lost her serve again to go down 5-4 and Kasatkina served out.

Radwanska said getting back into the top 10 was her goal for 2018, but the winner of 20 WTA titles admitted it was going to be difficult.

"Well, physically, I am actually feeling much better than last year. November, December and January, it took me those three months just to be healthy again, get back to my weight. But everything takes time," she said.

"It's tougher than it was before, especially playing against the young ones. You are playing longer, good matches, which is tough physically and mentally."

Petra Kvitova, who rose to No. 10 in the rankings following her second straight tournament win this month at the Doha Open on Sunday, withdrew from Dubai citing a leg injury.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Food and Drink

Lucky Pierrot

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Lifestyle

10 Everyday Tips To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

5 Reasons Why Hotel Graphy Nezu is the Coolest Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

This Week In Japan, Feb. 19-25, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Parks and Gardens

Echigo Hillside Park

GaijinPot Travel