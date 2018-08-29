Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kashima beats Tianjin 2-0 in Asian Champions League

SEOUL, South Korea

Brazilian teammates Leo Silva and Serginho scored a goal each Tuesday to give Kashima Antlers a 2-0 win over Tianjin Quanjian in the first leg of the Asian Champions League quarterfinals.

The eight-time Japanese champions got both goals in the second half.

The winner of the two-leg series will face South Korean opposition in the semifinals. Jeonbuk Motors, champion in 2006 and 2016, hosts K-League rival Suwon Bluewings on Wednesday.

Suwon, however, will be without coach Seo Jung-won. Seo resigned Tuesday with Suwon 21 points behind leader Jeonbuk in the league.

