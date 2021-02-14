Newsletter Signup Register / Login
sports

Kawabuchi 'exhausted' after top Olympic organizing job chaos

0 Comments
TOKYO

Saburo Kawabuchi said Saturday he feels "exhausted" after the whirlwind of attention as he was considered to replace outgoing Tokyo Olympic organizing committee chief Yoshiro Mori only to turn down the position.

Kawabuchi said he was willing to take on the job Thursday after he was singled out by Mori, whose sexist remarks in a Japanese Olympic Committee meeting raised a firestorm of criticism and led to his resignation. Government and public criticism over the transparency of the former Japan Football Association president's selection, however, made Kawabuchi change his mind and turn down the job on Friday.

"I feel refreshed now, so you can rest assured...but as one would expect I feel exhausted," tweeted the 84-year-old.

The choice of Mori's successor has now gone back to the drawing board with Fujio Mitarai, the chairman of Canon Inc. and the honorary head of the organizing committee, to set up a selection panel.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel