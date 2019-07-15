Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Kawasaki beats FC Tokyo 3-0 to move within 4 points of lead

0 Comments
TOKYO

Yu Kobayashi, Manabu Saito and Hiroyuki Abe scored as defending champions Kawasaki Frontale beat J.League leaders FC Tokyo 3-0 on Sunday.

Kobayashi scored his 100th career goal on a header in the 20th minute, Saito doubled the advantage 10 minutes after the break and Abe sealed the win with his third goal of the season in the 77th.

The win lifted Frontale into third place on 35 points, one back of Yokohama F Marinos and four back of Tokyo.

In Sunday's other first division match, Shonan Bellmare scored three second-half goals to beat Vissel Kobe 3-1.

On Saturday, Yokohama beat Urawa Reds 3-1, Jubilo Iwata moved out of last place with 1-0 win over Matsumoto Yamaga, while Sagan Tosu dropped to the bottom of the table after a 2-0 defeat to Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Oita Trinita beat Consadole Sapporo 2-1 while Gamba Osaka beat Shimizu S-Pulse 1-0 and Cerezo Osaka defeated Nagoya Grampus 3-0.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel