soccer

Kawasaki beats Nagoya to keep pressure on J.League leaders

TOKYO

Kawasaki Frontale narrowed the gap on leaders Sanfrecce Hiroshima with a 3-1 win over Nagoya Grampus in the J.League on Saturday.

Hiroyuki Abe scored in the 34th minute for Frontale, while the visitors conceded an own-goal in each half as Kawasaki improved to 52 points, four behind Hiroshima.

Hiroshima was held to a 1-1 draw by third-place FC Tokyo.

Brazilian striker Lins equalized for Tokyo following an opening goal from joint J.League top scorer Patric.

In other first-division games Saturday, Yokohama F. Marinos beat Jubilo Iwata 2-1 after being reduced to 10 men right at the end when Dusan Cvetinovic was shown a red card.

Also, last-place V-Varen Nagasaki boosted its chances of staying in the first division by beating Vegalta Sendai 1-0 on a 79th-minute winner from Takashi Sawada.

