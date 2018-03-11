Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Kawasaki Frontale beats winless Gamba Osaka in J.League

0 Comments
TOKYO

Brazilian defender Eduardo Neto scored his first goal of the season on Saturday as defending champion Kawasaki Frontale beat winless Gamba Osaka 2-0 in the J.League.

Neto fired a right-foot shot from 11 meters to give the hosts a 1-0 lead after eight minutes. Akihiro Ienaga doubled the advantage nine minutes after the break as Kawasaki improved to 2-1.

Viktor Ibaro and Cho Dong-geon scored as Sagan Tosu beat Yokohama F Marinos 2-1.

Naoki Ishihara scored with five minute left in regulation to give Vegalta Sendai a share of the points in a 1-1 draw with Vissel Kobe. Zlatan Ljubijankic's 76th-minute strike lifted Urawa Reds to a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted V-Varen Nagasaki.

Elsewhere, Takuya Wada scored early in the first half as Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Kashima Antlers 1-0, while Kashiwa Reysol and Cerezo Osaka finished 1-1.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Castles

Kishiwada Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Nanohana: The Healthy Promise Of Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hiking

Yahiko

GaijinPot Travel

Luxury Living

New Media Art Takes Over Tokyo

Insight Japan Today

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Money for Nothing: Bitcoin, Japan & I

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

This Spring, Join A Fun Walk To Help Spread Breast Cancer Awareness

Savvy Tokyo