Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits tennis balls with his autographs into the spectator stand after defeating Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in the Japan Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
tennis

Kecmanovic, Kyrgios advance at Japan Open

TOKYO

Miomir Kecmanovic saved six match points before beating Daniel Evans 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at the Japan Open.

The Serbian was trailing 40-0 with Evans serving at 5-4 in the third set before producing series of winners to level the match.

“That was the first time that I was able to do that,” Kecmanovic said. “I was completely tuned out of the match, and I just went for it in that moment.”

Kecmanovic will next take on Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals. The American won his 13th consecutive tiebreaker to beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-6 (7).

Nick Kyrgios had 22 aces in his 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kamil Majchrzak. The Australian qualified for his ninth quarterfinal appearance this year.

