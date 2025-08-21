 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Kei Nishikori to miss U.S. Open because of back injury

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Kei Nishikori withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday, saying a back injury has not fully healed.

Nishikori was injured in May and pulled out of the French Open. The 2014 U.S. Open runner-up from Japan returned earlier this month for a first-round loss in Cincinnati but said his back isn't healthy enough to play in New York.

“Hi fans, unfortunately I will not be ready for the U.S. Open yet. I had an MRI taken of my back and it’s not 100% healed yet,” Nishikori wrote in a social media post. “Working hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for the support.”

Nishikori was ranked No. 4 in 2015, the highest by an Asian men's player but has struggled with injuries in recent years and has fallen to No. 88. He missed the entire 2022 season after a hip injury.

He will be replaced in the draw by a player who loses in the final stages of qualifying.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel