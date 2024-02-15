Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Travis Kelce says his Super Bowl confrontation with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was "unacceptable" Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
nfl

Kelce sorry for 'unacceptable' Super Bowl rant at coach

0 Comments
KANSAS CITY

Travis Kelce admitted on Wednesday that his Super Bowl confrontation with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was "definitely unacceptable."

Chiefs icon Kelce blew his top at Reid during a first-half flashpoint in Sunday's Super Bowl, sending the 65-year-old coach stumbling off balance while screaming into his face.

Reid, who has forged a close relationship with Kelce since recruiting the player out of college in 2013, later played down the incident.

But in Wednesday's edition of the New Heights podcast Kelce hosts with his brother Jason, Kelce admitted he had been out of line.

"It's definitely unacceptable and I immediately wish I would have took it back," Kelce said on the podcast. "I can't get that fired up to the point where bumping coach and it's getting him off balance and stuff."

The 34-year-old added on his podcast that his outburst against Reid arose from frustration about the Chiefs' faltering first-half performance.

Kelce blew up after being kept off the field for a crucial play which led to a Kansas City turnover.

"It just came in a moment where we weren't playing very well," Kelce said. "I wasn't playing very well. Sometimes, those emotions get away from me, man. That's been the battle of my career.

"I talked to coach Reid about it today and we kind of chuckled about it. I couldn't be more proud of being his product on the field, and I couldn't be more proud of where we've come as a team since I got here in 2013."

The tight end added that Reid -- who barely responded to Kelce's outburst -- would have been within his rights to react forcefully.

"I deserve it," Kelce said. "If he would have cold-cocked me in the face right there, I would have just ate it."

Speaking after Sunday's Super Bowl win, Reid said Kelce's meltdown stemmed from the player's competitive spirit.

"He was emotional today," Reid said of Kelce. "But listen, I've got five kids and I know how that goes. The part that I love is that he loves to play the game, and he wants to help his team win.

"It's not a selfish thing. And I understand that. As much as he bumps into me, I get after him. And we both understand that -- he just caught me off balance."

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

If you want to come study in Japan this Summer it's your final opportunity to apply — the deadline is March 1!

Deadline may differ depending on schools.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog