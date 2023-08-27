Kipyegon wins world 5,000 meters for historic double

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (C) reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the women's 5000m final ahead of Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (L) and Kenya's Beatrice Chebet (R)

athletics

By Luke PHILLIPS

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon underlined her status as one of the all-time greats of distance running by sealing a historic 1,500 meters/5,000 meters double at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Saturday.

After claiming a third world 1,500 title on Tuesday, Kipyegon delivered another masterclass, this time in the 5,000, to win her second gold in the Hungarian capital.

The 29-year-old bided her time and produced a perfectly calm last lap for the win in 14 minutes, 53.88 seconds, her victory underlining her dominance this season, especially given that the field contained six of the 10 fastest women of all time.

Dutch rival Sifan Hassan claimed silver in 14:54.11, with another Kenyan, Beatrice Chebet, taking bronze (14:54.33).

"This has been an amazing year for me," said Kipyegon, the two-time Olympic 1,500 champion having this year set three world records in the 1500m, 5,000m and mile.

"Making history today, winning two gold medals in a championships is what I was dreaming for this season.

"I have been patient waiting to be able to break world records and win double golds. But my dream just came true, it is amazing."

Kipyegon added: "I have been pushing myself to the limits and I will continue to push myself in the future.

"I believed in myself. I have been consistent, focused on the finish line and on writing history."

Ethiopia's 10,000m world champion Gudaf Tsegay shot out into the lead, splitting the field immediately.

Teammate Ejgayehu Taye took up the front running as Kipyegon was surrounded by two of their teammates as the two distance powerhouses from east Africa worked on their race tactics.

The Ethiopian surge eased, Kipyegon and compatriot Lilian Kasait Rengeruk moved to the front of the pack with eight laps left, Hassan sat three off the back.

Tsegay was back in front to lead the field with four laps remaining and once again spurted down the far straight, causing Hassan to move away from the absolute tailenders.

Hassan was on Kipyegon's shoulder as the bell rang for the final 400 metres.

Stride for stride, they accelerated away, chased by Chebet, the rest of the field trying desperately to stay with the front runners.

Coming into the home straight, Kipeygon kicked, eyes fixed on the big screen situated just beyond the finish line, and held on for a fantastic victory.

Reigning Olympic champion Hassan also capped off a successful championships, having rebounded from falling with the line at her mercy in the 10,000m to win this silver and a bronze in the 1500m.

"The race was not easy," said Kipyegon. "It was a tactical one but I am mentally stable and have managed to push myself."

Hassan said the championships in Budapest had "taught me a lot".

"It has given me more confidence because I moved to the marathon this year and for two years I've hardly done any speed work at all," she said.

"How I was able to sprint at the end I don't know. I really felt amazing on the last lap and it was only in the last 20 meters I couldn't hold on.

"Faith was stronger than me today. She's just broken world records and this year is better than me but I know where I am at."

Sha'Carri Richardson added 4x100 meters relay world gold to her 100 meters individual title , anchoring the USA to a championship record time of 41.03 seconds.

Richardson was pressured by Jamaica's 200 meters champion Shericka Jackson down the straight but she held her off with the USA's arch-rivals taking silver in 41.21 seconds.

Britain won the bronze in a time of 41.97 seconds.

The USA quartet broke the Jamaican's championship record that had stood since 2015 in Beijing.

"We're not disappointed," said Jamaica's Shashalee Forbes, who ran the third leg.

"It was a great race. They were very tough. We went out to deliver and we are happy and pleased with what we got."

The Jamaicans may come to regret omitting two-time Olympic 100 meters champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, who ran a cracking second leg in the heats on Friday.

The Americans, though, were in command from the off and had a sizeable lead when Richardson took the baton from 200m silver medallist Gabby Thomas.

Once again Jackson, who had run the second fastest time ever in the 200 final on Friday, could not match Richardson and made little impact.

Richardson's momentum over the line carried her right into the USA men's quartet who were celebrating their own relay victory.

She hit Christian Coleman full on, both crashing to the track, but was quickly lifted back up and embraced by the men's team and her own female teammates.

There was some consolation for Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as she claimed her 16th world medal, to move one ahead of her retired fellow legend Usain Bolt.

American icon Allyson Felix holds the record, with 20 medals.

© 2023 AFP