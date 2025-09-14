Kenya's Jepchirchir outsprints Assefa for marathon gold

Gold medalist Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir, center, stands with silver medalist Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa, left, and bronze medalist Uruguay's Julia Paternain after the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, on Sunday.

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir produced a dramatic, lung-busting final 100 meters sprint to outpace Ethiopa's Tigst Assefa for gold in the women's marathon at the world championships in Tokyo on Sunday.

The pair were neck-and-neck coming into the National Stadium after 41 km run around the streets of Tokyo, the pace accelerating all the time.

Jepchirchir, grimacing, tried to pull away, but former world record holder Assefa bolted down the back straight into the final 200 meters.

Then, come the home straight, somehow the 31-year-old Kenyan found enough resources to battle back past her stuttering Ethiopian rival for a breathless gold.

Jepchirchir, Olympic champion at the same venue in the COVID-delayed 2021 Olympics, timed 2 hours, 24 minutes, 43 seconds for victory, edging Assefa, a two-time winner of the Berlin Marathon who won London earlier this year with a world-leading 2:15:50, by just two seconds.

For Assefa, there was an element of deja vu, having been edged agonizingly into silver at last year's Paris Olympics by Dutch runner Sifan Hassan.

Hassan has opted out of these worlds, having run the Sydney Marathon as she seeks to focus on the World Marathon Majors.

American Susanna Sullivan had made the early running, but was dropped at the 30km mark.

From that point on it became a duel between Assefa and Jepchirchir, with Magdalyne Masai and Uganda's Stella Chesang battling it out for third.

The latter pair also fell by the wayside, Uruguay's Julia Paternain instead rounding out the podium in 2:27:23.

