 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Gold medalist Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir, center, stands with silver medalist Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa, left, and bronze medalist Uruguay's Julia Paternain after the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, on Sunday. Image: AP/Ashley Landis
sports

Kenya's Jepchirchir outsprints Assefa for marathon gold

1 Comment
TOKYO

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir produced a dramatic, lung-busting final 100 meters sprint to outpace Ethiopa's Tigst Assefa for gold in the women's marathon at the world championships in Tokyo on Sunday.

The pair were neck-and-neck coming into the National Stadium after 41 km run around the streets of Tokyo, the pace accelerating all the time.

Jepchirchir, grimacing, tried to pull away, but former world record holder Assefa bolted down the back straight into the final 200 meters.

Then, come the home straight, somehow the 31-year-old Kenyan found enough resources to battle back past her stuttering Ethiopian rival for a breathless gold.

Jepchirchir, Olympic champion at the same venue in the COVID-delayed 2021 Olympics, timed 2 hours, 24 minutes, 43 seconds for victory, edging Assefa, a two-time winner of the Berlin Marathon who won London earlier this year with a world-leading 2:15:50, by just two seconds.

For Assefa, there was an element of deja vu, having been edged agonizingly into silver at last year's Paris Olympics by Dutch runner Sifan Hassan.

Hassan has opted out of these worlds, having run the Sydney Marathon as she seeks to focus on the World Marathon Majors.

American Susanna Sullivan had made the early running, but was dropped at the 30km mark.

From that point on it became a duel between Assefa and Jepchirchir, with Magdalyne Masai and Uganda's Stella Chesang battling it out for third.

The latter pair also fell by the wayside, Uruguay's Julia Paternain instead rounding out the podium in 2:27:23.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Excellent job!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog