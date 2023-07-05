Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Royals Twins Baseball
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler hits an RBI single against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
baseball

Kepler drives in four to back Maeda's strong start in Twins' 9-2 win over Royals

By BRIAN HALL
MINNEAPOLIS

Max Kepler hit a three-run homer, driving in four runs, while Kenta Maeda continued his strong comeback from the injured list for the Minnesota Twins in a 9-2 win against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Donovan Solano and Byron Buxton added back-to-back homers for Minnesota, which has won four of five after being swept in Atlanta that caused manager Rocco Baldelli to criticize his team’s effort.

Maeda (2-5) made his third start since coming off the injured list for a right triceps strain. He gave up two runs and three hits in seven innings. He struck out nine. In the three starts, Maeda has given up just three earned runs in 17 innings.

The 35-year-old right-hander was the Cy Young Award runner-up in 2020 for the Twins, but he struggled in April in his return from Tommy John surgery that kept him out all last season.

Zack Greinke (1-9) started for Kansas City, giving up six runs in 5 1/3 innings before leaving with a team athletic trainer. After Jose Miranda’s popup to shortstop to lead off the sixth, catcher Salvador Perez immediately called to the dugout for a trainer and manager Matt Quatraro.

While he showed no signs on the mound, the team announced that Greinke left the game with right shoulder discomfort.

Greinke hasn’t won a road start since Aug. 13, 2021. He’s 0-15 with a 6.39 ERA in 26 starts during that span.

Bobby Witt Jr. added his 13th homer of the season for Kansas City.

