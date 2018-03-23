Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Angelique Kerber, of Germany, returns to Johanna Larsson, of Sweden, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Key Biscayne, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
tennis

Top-ranked Halep wins tough 3-setter in Miami

0 Comments
By SANDRA HARWITT
KEY BISCAYNE, Fla.

Top-ranked Simona Halep of Romania struggled to post a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 second-round win over French lucky loser Oceane Dodin at the Miami Open on Thursday.

In the first career meeting between the players, Halep allowed the 98th-ranked Dodin to break her serve on six of seven opportunities she presented in the match, which lasted more than two hours.

Halep broke Dodin's serve for the seventh time at 4-4 in the third set before closing it out.

Halep played in her third career Grand Slam final at the Australian Open in January, but has yet to secure a Grand Slam trophy.

Halep's best Miami Open was reaching the 2015 semifinals.

Also Thursday, former No. 1 Angelique Kerber of Germany advanced to the third round with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Johanna Larsson of Sweden.

Kerber is 19-4 this year and has reached at least the quarterfinals of all five tournaments she's played.

Kerber, the 2016 Australian Open and U.S. Open champion, won her first tournament since that U.S. Open at Sydney in January. She also reached the Australian Open semifinals.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Apr 21st (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Good Morning! This School Ritual Could Be the Key to a Great Day

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Lifestyle

Coredo Muromachi: Combining Fine Traditions With A Modern Twist

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

3 Surprising Eats and Drinks in Kurayoshi, Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Ikenotaira Onsen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

The Roots: Obscure Origins of Unusual Katakana

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Careers

Savvy Spotlight: TELL Lifeline Director Vickie Skorji

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!