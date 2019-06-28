Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Angelique Kerber of Germany celebrates after defeating Simona Halep of Romania at the quarter-finals of the Nature Valley International tennis tournament, at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Kerber won 6-4, 6-3. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
tennis

Kerber beats Halep at Eastbourne; Pliskova advances

EASTBOURNE, England

Defending Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber beat Simona Halep for the first time since 2016, winning their quarterfinal at Eastbourne 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday.

Kerber converted five of seven break points to reach the semifinals for the second straight tournament following her first-round elimination at the French Open.

The fourth-seeded Kerber moved to a 5-6 career record against the Romanian.

Kerber will play Ons Jabeur in the semifinals after the Tunisian recovered from a slow start to beat Alize Cornet 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova blasted past Ekaterina Alexandrova in just 54 minutes, firing 22 winners on her way to a 6-2, 6-0 victory. She will meet third-seeded Kiki Bertens who advanced with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over Aryna Sabalenka.

In the men's draw, third-seeded Kyle Edmund won an all-British quarterfinal against Dan Evans 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. His next opponent is Taylor Fritz, who eliminated Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Sam Querrey beat fifth-seeded Fernando Verdasco 7-6 (4), 6-2 to set up a semifinal with qualifier Thomas Fabbiano, who upset Gilles Simon 6-4, 6-3.

