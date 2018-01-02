Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kerber wins twice as Germany beats Belgium 2-1 at Hopman Cup

PERTH, Australia

Angelique Kerber won both of her matches as Germany beat Belgium 2-1 in their opener at the mixed-team Hopman Cup at Perth Arena on Monday.

David Goffin kept Belgium in the Group A encounter with a 6-3, 6-3 win over fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev, after Kerber had beaten Elise Mertens 7-6 (6), 7-6 (1) in a match that featured 11 breaks of serve.

The 1-1 score led to a Fast4 mixed doubles with Kerber and Zverev playing together for the first time and beating Mertens and Goffin 4-2, 4-3 (2). Goffin had his serve broken in the opening game, with all players holding serve afterward in a tight decider.

Earlier, Kerber survived a set point against Mertens and took a 4-1 lead in the second before the 36th-ranked Belgian won four straight games to lead 5-4.

"I think it was a good match from both of us, a really high quality," said Kerber, who is playing in the Hopman Cup for the first time. "For me, it gives me a bit of confidence starting the year like this, playing good tennis again."

Seventh-ranked Goffin hit 12 winners to take the opening set against Zverev.

Australia and Canada are also in Group A.

On Tuesday, Japan takes on the United States in the early Group B game before Switzerland, whose team includes Roger Federer, faces Russia.

Switzerland and the U.S. won their opening matches.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

