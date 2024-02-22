Kewell leads Yokohama into Asian Champions League quarterfinals

Yokohama F-Marinos advanced to the Asian Champions League quarter-finals after beating Bangkok United in the last 16

soccer

By Andrew MCKIRDY

Harry Kewell said Yokohama F-Marinos had achieved "something special" in his first home game in charge after beating Bangkok United 1-0 to reach the Asian Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Yokohama progressed 3-2 on aggregate to set up a last-eight showdown with China's Shandong Taishan and give Kewell a flying start to his career in Japan.

The former Leeds and Liverpool forward left his job as a first-team coach at Scottish champions Celtic to take up the reins at Yokohama last month.

He has led the club to their first-ever Champions League quarter-final and said he "knew the task when I took over".

"It was difficult but it makes it worth it when you do create something special for the club by progressing into the final eight," said the 45-year-old. "We're looking forward to the challenge."

Kewell took over when fellow Australian Kevin Muscat left at the end of last season following a successful stint in which he won the domestic J.League.

Muscat was preceded at Yokohama by Ange Postecoglou, who left to join Celtic before moving on to Tottenham in the Premier League.

Kewell won 58 caps for Australia, appearing at two World Cups and winning the 2005 Champions League with Liverpool. He has never reached the same heights as a manager in lower-league English soccer with Crawley Town, Notts County and Oldham.

He was sacked by fifth-tier Barnet in 2021 after failing to win in his first seven matches as manager.

But he got his career in Japan off to a winning start on a cold, wet night in Yokohama in the second leg of their last 16 tie.

Brazilian Anderson Lopes converted a penalty in added time at the end of extra time to settle a tight game played in difficult conditions.

"Personally, I feel that we got frustrated," said Kewell, whose team start the new J.League season on Sunday. "We played the right way but we just didn't create that final pass what we needed. But we got there in the end. I'm proud of my players because they kept on pushing and pushing."

Ulsan also advanced to the quarterfinals and will play fellow South Koreans Jeonbuk after beating Japanese second-division outfit Ventforet Kofu 2-1 for a 5-1 aggregate win.

Kim Ji-hyun scored early in the first half and Joo Min-kyu added another goal in the final minute at Tokyo's National Stadium.

Kazushi Mitsuhira scored a late consolation for Ventforet, who were appearing in the Champions League for the first time after winning Japan's domestic cup.

The result leaves Yokohama as the only Japanese side left in the competition. Japan's defending champions Urawa Red Diamonds were eliminated at the group stage.

Kewell said he "saw a lot of positive signs" in his first two games as Yokohama coach.

"There are still areas that we need to work on but I can't fault my players with the work ethic that they've shown from day one," he said. "They've taken it with a smile on their face."

© 2024 AFP