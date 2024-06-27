 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Emma Raducanu beat Jessica Pegula to reach the quarter-finals at the Eastbourne International Image: AFP
tennis

Raducanu saves match point against Pegula in Eastbourne; Keys advances

0 Comments
EASTBOURNE, England

Emma Raducanu registered her first-ever victory over a top-10 player at the Eastbourne International on Wednesday, saving a match point on the way to upsetting second seed Jessica Pegula as Madison Keys cruised through.

Former U.S. Open champion Raducanu edged a tight second-set tie-break to level the match against her American opponent and held her nerve to win 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 after a major wobble in the decider.

Raducanu said earlier this week that she was back in love with tennis having struggled with injuries and form since being thrust into the spotlight by her shock win at Flushing Meadows in 2021.

The 21-year-old, who missed the entire grass-court season last year following surgery, opted not to play in qualifying for the French Open or at the Paris Olympics but has a wild card for Wimbledon, which starts next week.

Raducanu, who saved a match point in the second-set tie-break, appeared to be cantering towards victory when she led 5-2 in the third set but Pegula, who won the Berlin grass-court tournament last week, broke twice to level.

The former British number one, now ranked 168th in the world, carved out a break of her own to edge ahead again and survived a clutch of break points to seal the win, setting up a quarter-final tie with Daria Kasatkina.

"It's incredibly difficult when you're playing someone who's so in-form like Jessica," said Raducanu.

"She came off the back of a great run in Berlin, and no doubt she's feeling confident on the grass, but I'm really pleased with how I managed to navigate some really tough situations and to be honest I didn't think I'd be able to get myself out of it.

"I would say this match is one of the more meaningful ones to me.... To come through, it's been really nice."

Defending champion and fourth seed Keys beat Ukrainian qualifier Anhelina Kalinina 7-6 (7/5), 6-1.

The American will next face 2023 French Open finalist Karolina Muchova, who is playing her first tournament for nine months, after the Czech eased past Polish qualifier Magda Linette 6-4, 6-1.

Britain's Katie Boulter continued her fine form on grass by putting out fifth seed and former champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 7-5.

The British number one, who won the Nottingham tournament earlier this month, will take on third seed Jasmine Paolini in the next round.

In the men's event, Australia's Aleksandar Vukic put out third seed Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-4 while fourth seed Sebastian Baez exited in straight sets at the hands of Miomir Kecmanovic.

Chinese teenager Shang Juncheng beat Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and will meet top seed and two-time American former champion Taylor Fritz, who produced a serving masterclass to defeat Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel