Kikuchi has 11 strikeouts in Houston debut as Astros beat Rays 3-2

Houston Astros starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi delivers during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Yusei Kikuchi shook off a rocky start to finish with 11 strikeouts in his Houston debut, and the Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Friday night.

Kikuchi — acquired from Toronto on Monday — allowed a double to Yandy Diaz on his second pitch and a two-run homer to Dylan Carlson on his sixth.

Carlson got his first homer in 125 at-bats this season and his first since joining the Rays in a trade from St. Louis on Tuesday.

Kikuchi quickly settled in after that, striking out his eighth batter in a row to end the fifth to tie an Astros franchise record. Justin Verlander was the last Astros pitcher to strike out eight in a row in 2022.

“I know I was part of a big trade, so I wanted to do my best today and perform well,” Kikuchi said. “I think we got off to a good start today, and I’m glad that we won the game.”

Kikuchi went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits while walking three. He fell two strikeouts shy of his season high and matched his season-low of three hits allowed.

“If you take those first two at-bats of the game, he was outstanding,” Astros manager Joe Espada said. “Fastball was explosive, and he was mixing all of his breaking balls. Just an outstanding performance.”

The Astros took a 3-2 lead with two outs in the seventh against Kevin Kelly (3-2) after Yordan Alvarez hit a bloop single and was followed by a double from Diaz. Second baseman Christopher Morel mishandled the throw from outfielder Carlson, allowing Alvarez to score.

Bryan Abreu (2-1) struck out two in one scoreless inning to pick up the win. Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 22nd save of the season and his 22nd consecutive converted save opportunity, matching the second-longest streak in franchise history.

The Astros tied the game in the fourth after Diaz walked, Jeremy Peña doubled, then Jon Singleton singled to score Diaz. The next batter, Jake Meyers, hit a sacrifice fly to deep right to drive in Peña.

The Rays loaded the bases with one out in the eighth inning, but Astros setup man Ryan Pressly was able to get out of the jam with the lead intact.

“We’re striking out, but it’s not the third strike that’s getting us,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “The approach has not been ideal. We’re expanding on guys early in the count, and we need to be a little bit more mindful of what they’re doing to us. Today, they went soft, soft, soft, and we didn’t have an answer.”

Rays starter Shane Baz allowed two runs, six hits and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings.

“He did a really nice job and gave us every opportunity to win the game,” Cash said. “We just couldn’t answer for him, offensively. Shane -- and really, all the pitching -- did a really nice job.”

