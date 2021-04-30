Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mariners Astros Baseball
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (18) adjusts his cap during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
baseball

Kikuchi no-hit into 7th leads Mariners over Astros 1-0

HOUSTON

Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the the seventh inning, Taylor Trammell homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 1-0 on Thursday to avoid a four-game series sweep.

Kikuchi (1-1) did not allow a hit until Carlos Correa doubled to deep right-center field with one out in the seventh.

Correa was stranded when Yuli Gurriel grounded out to Kikuchi and Aledmys Diaz grounded out to shortstop.

That was the only hit allowed by Kikuchi, who pitched seven innings, struck out seven and walked two, throwing 61 of 95 pitches for strikes. Kikuchi walked Alex Bregman in the first and Myles Straw in the third inning, then retired 11 in a row.

Kikuchi, a 30-year-old left-handed pitcher from Japan, entered Thursday with a career record of 8-16 with a 5.42 ERA since joining Seattle in 2019.

Anthony Misiewicz pitched a perfect eighth, and Kendall Graveman a one-hit ninth for his third save, completing a two-hitter.

Trammell hit his fourth home run of the season in the third inning, a ball that appeared to graze the glove of a leaping Chas McCormick at the right-field wall.

Seattle stopped a four-game losing streak. Houston lost for the second time in the last eight games.

Houston starter Luis Garcia (0-3) allowed three hits and struck out six in five innings. The Astros bullpen held Seattle scoreless in four innings and has allowed just one run in its last 14 innings.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

