Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Britain Soccer Premier League
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
soccer

Klopp charged by FA for 'improper' criticism of referee

0 Comments
LIVERPOOL, England

Jurgen Klopp was charged by the English Football Association with “improper conduct” on Tuesday for his post-match comments about the refereeing in Liverpool's dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham.

The Liverpool manager received a yellow card from referee Paul Tierney after racing along the sideline to celebrate Diogo Jota’s stoppage-time winner Sunday in front of fourth official John Brooks.

Klopp was given until Friday to file an official response before the FA considers disciplinary action such as a suspension.

“It is alleged that the manager's comments regarding the match official during post-match media interviews constitutes improper conduct in that they imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the referee, and/or are personal /offensive, and/or bring the game into disrepute,” the FA said in a statement.

Klopp had said after the game that he did not know what Tierney “has with us" and also raised issues with comments made by the referee toward him.

On Tuesday, Klopp tried to explain his behavior.

“The whole situation shouldn’t have happened at all. It was out of emotion, out of anger in that moment," Klopp said. "That’s why I celebrated the way I celebrated.

“After the game I tried to calm down and didn’t properly. I said (in TV interviews): ‘What he (Tierney) said to me was not OK.' I opened the box which I didn’t want to open. The rest was things I said about how I felt in that moment and Paul Tierney doing our games. I’m not a resentful person but these things which happen in the past happens, not intentionally but they are there."

Klopp pulled up sharply after appearing to injure his hamstring as part of his celebrations at Anfield.

Tierney will not referee a game this weekend, but he is the fourth official for West Ham's game against Manchester United on Sunday and the VAR official for Nottingham Forest's match against Southampton a day later.

Shortly after Liverpool's win over Tottenham, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited responded to Klopp's comments, saying it strongly refuted "any suggestion that Tierney’s actions were improper.”

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s home match against Fulham, Klopp said: “With all the things I maybe expect a punishment. Refs think I questioned their integrity, which if I am sitting here now calm, I don’t do. We have to wait to see what they come back with.”

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog