Britain Soccer Premier League
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
soccer

Klopp fined, avoids touchline ban for red card in City game

LONDON

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has avoided a touchline ban for his red card in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League this month.

The German coach was sent off for confronting Anthony Taylor after the referee failed to give a foul for a challenge on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah by City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Klopp later acknowledged he “lost it”.

Klopp was found guilty of improper conduct by an independent panel and handed a fine of 30,000 pounds ($34,700) on Thursday.

The Football Association may choose to appeal that decision once it receives the written reasons from the panel.

Klopp was fined 45,000 pounds (now $52,000) after accepting an FA charge for questioning the integrity of referee Kevin Friend after a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Four years ago, Klopp was fined 8,000 pounds ($9,260) and warned about his future conduct after running onto the field to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson Becker after Divock Origi scored a Merseyside derby winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

