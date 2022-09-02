Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Denmark Women's Hockey Worlds
Goalkeeper Aniko Nemeth of Hungary in action with Hilary Knight of the United States during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey match between The United States and Hungary in Herning, Denmark, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
ice hockey

Knight sets points record in U.S. win at women's hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark

United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women's hockey world championship with a goal and an assist Thursday as the Americans overpowered Hungary 12-1 in the quarterfinals.

The 33-year-old Knight has a total of 87 points from 12 appearances at the worlds, surpassing Canadian forward Hayley Wickenheiser’s previous mark of 86.

Knight also has the record for goals in the tournament with 51.

Hannah Bilka and Taylor Heise both had a hat trick for the U.S., which only led 1-0 after the first period but scored nine goals in the second.

Amanda Kessel had five assists.

Defending champion Canada was playing Sweden later for a place in the semifinals. Switzerland beat Japan 2-1 after a shootout in the first quarterfinal.

