High life: Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi soars through the air in Bischofshofen Photo: APA/AFP
ski jumping

Kobayashi on verge of second Four Hills clean sweep

BISCHOFSHOFEN, Austria

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi made it three victories out of three in the Four Hills competition on Wednesday to move to the brink of his second cleansweep of the prestigious ski jumping competition.

The 25-year-old added the third leg in Bischofshofen to earlier triumphs at Oberstdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany.

Kobayashi defeated Norwegian duo Marius Lindvik and Halvor Egner Granerud, boosting his overall lead in the standings at the same time by 17.9 points over Lindvik.

Granerud is 38.7 points off the lead.

In 2019, Kobayashi joined Germany's Sven Hannawald and Poland's Kamil Stoch as the only men to sweep the Four Hills tournament.

"I was extremely nervous today, Marius Lindvik put a lot of pressure on me with his first jump, but now I'm happy that I could show a very good second jump and win," said Kobayashi.

Wednesday's leg at Bischofshofen was shifted from Innsbruck due to high winds.

The Austrian venue will also stage the Four Hills' conclusion on Thursday.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

