Flying high: Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi on his way to victory at Engelberg Photo: AFP
ski jumping

Kobayashi warms up for Four Hills defense with Swiss victory

By Fabrice COFFRINI
ENGELBERG, Switzerland

World Cup ski jumping champion Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan warmed up for his Four Hills title defense with a second victory of the season at Engelberg on Sunday.

The 23-year-old triumphed in wet, warm conditions, taking his 15th career win with leaps of 132.5 meters and 134 meters (272 points).

Second was Peter Prevc of Slovenia with 263.1 points ahead of Austria's Jan Hoerl with 262.0 points.

Kobayashi, who last season became just the third man to complete a Four Hills clean-sweep, had already won in Klingenthal this season.

The 2019/2020 Four Hills starts with qualification in Oberstdorf on December 28.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

